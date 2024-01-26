StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

