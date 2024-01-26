StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
