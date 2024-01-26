Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.27 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

