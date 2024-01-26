Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.27 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
