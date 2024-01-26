Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Down 2.6 %
NEON stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
