Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Neonode Stock Down 2.6 %

NEON stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

About Neonode

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neonode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the second quarter worth $55,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

