StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.