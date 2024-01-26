StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TNXP opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $8.31.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
