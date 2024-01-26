NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

