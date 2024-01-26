Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on ATI Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ATI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

ATI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of ATI opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.24. ATI has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ATI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ATI by 735.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 312,699 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,000.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

