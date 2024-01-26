Penske Automotive Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2024 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

PAG opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $119.61 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

