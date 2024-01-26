AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.09 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn $11.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.24. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

