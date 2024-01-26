Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $8.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.64. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

