FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $998.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.10. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,637. 31.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

