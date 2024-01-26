National Bank Financial Comments on Boralex Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

Boralex Stock Up 1.8 %

Boralex stock opened at C$33.24 on Wednesday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

