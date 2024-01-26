HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH)

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Talphera in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talphera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talphera’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Talphera alerts:

Talphera Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Talphera stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.52. Talphera has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.