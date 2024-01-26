Insider Buying: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Buys £7,420 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,428.21).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris purchased 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,190 ($6,594.66).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris purchased 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £384,000 ($487,928.84).

On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris bought 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £62,075 ($78,875.48).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris acquired 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £3,560 ($4,523.51).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Daren John Morris acquired 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($231,257.94).

Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00 and a beta of 0.59. Big Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 345 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

