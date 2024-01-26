Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on the stock.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

PAF stock opened at GBX 17.38 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.70 million, a P/E ratio of 579.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.20. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27).

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

