Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on the stock.
Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.5 %
PAF stock opened at GBX 17.38 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.70 million, a P/E ratio of 579.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.20. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27).
About Pan African Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.