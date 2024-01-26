Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.56.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). Analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
