Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 29th (NASDAQ:CTNT)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 29th. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Down 8.1 %
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.
