Investar (ISTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th.

Investar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 7,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,485. Investar has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Investar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Investar

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,155.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,607 shares of company stock valued at $35,585. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Investar by 79.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

