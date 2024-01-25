OLD Republic International Corp Sells 18,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $46,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 459,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,542,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.49. 2,769,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,692. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
