OLD Republic International Corp Sells 183,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.1% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $56,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MPC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,474. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

