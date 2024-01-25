Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $209.59 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 296,557 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $209,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $25.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.63. The company had a trading volume of 196,867,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,614,336. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $580.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.63 and its 200 day moving average is $243.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.58.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

