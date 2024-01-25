Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.65.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

