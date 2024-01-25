Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,464,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,227 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.25. 4,675,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,769. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

