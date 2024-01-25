Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,133 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,934,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,573,570. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

