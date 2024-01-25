DeversiFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,040.51 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $59.00 million and $1,040.51 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

