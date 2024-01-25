APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

APG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APi Group by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 952,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

