Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.98

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.98 and last traded at $84.73, with a volume of 664042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

