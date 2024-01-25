469,183 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 469,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,283,000. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.13% of Eversource Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,503,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

