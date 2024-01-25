Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $365.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $365,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,702,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.8 %

BABA traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,179,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,161,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

