OLD Republic International Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.0% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $52,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.