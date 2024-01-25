Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

REGN traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $948.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,834. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $957.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $865.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $822.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

