Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Raised by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.18. 2,564,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,899. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

