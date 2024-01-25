Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,648,000 after acquiring an additional 623,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after buying an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,741,000 after acquiring an additional 991,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 2,036,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,698. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

