Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,100 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in BP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth approximately $20,940,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,405,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

