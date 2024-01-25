Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 15,622,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,518,996. The company has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.