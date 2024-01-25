Meyer Handelman Co. Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 183,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 572,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,865,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $66,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,326,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.