Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.47. 11,840,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,256,158. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,995 shares of company stock worth $3,314,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

