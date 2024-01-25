Meyer Handelman Co. Has $17.16 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.