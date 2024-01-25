Meyer Handelman Co. Has $57.67 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises 2.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $57,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 149.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 289,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,713,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,827,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.12. 1,127,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $255.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

