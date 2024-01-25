Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.