Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CL traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $81.22. 7,445,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

