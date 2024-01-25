GMX (GMX) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $398.23 million and $17.50 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $42.42 or 0.00106221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,725,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,388,207 tokens. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

