Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 5,078 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Creative Planning lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 498,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 788,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 97.37%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

