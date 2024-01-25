Conflux Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Conflux has a total market cap of $666.22 million and $27.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,964,423,920 coins and its circulating supply is 3,651,923,367 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,964,219,581.15 with 3,651,719,568.96 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1792846 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $19,854,636.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

