Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $836,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dollar General Stock Performance
NYSE DG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71.
Dollar General Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
