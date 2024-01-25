Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,707,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,780. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

