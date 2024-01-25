Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

