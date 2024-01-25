Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAXJ. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 261.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 1,098,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.