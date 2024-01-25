Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HD traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $350.97. 3,057,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,175. The company has a market cap of $349.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

