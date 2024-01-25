Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 126 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCD traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.21. 3,215,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,691. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.65 and a 200 day moving average of $280.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

