Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

AT&T Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of T traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 53,926,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,731,152. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

